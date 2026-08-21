UAE condemns bombing of education centre in Kabul; at least 42 children injured

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the bombing of an education center in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, which resulted in a number of injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry conveyed the UAE’s solidarity with Afghanistan and its people following this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Kabul explosion

An explosion at an education centre in Kabul injured at least 42 children on Monday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday, calling for an "investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident."

The blast occurred on Monday evening in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Kabul neighbourhood. Reuters was unable to independently verify what caused the explosion.

The Taliban-run Kabul police department did not respond to a request for comment.

A Kabul hospital that admitted at least 35 of the injured students said all patients were between the ages of 10 and 14.

"All the patients were suffering from shrapnel injuries, with at least three of them requiring surgical care," Dejan Panic, the Afghanistan Country Director for the EMERGENCY hospital in Kabul, was quoted as saying in a statement.