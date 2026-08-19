UAE strongly condemns Israeli raids on military airbase in Idlib

The nation also rejected any infringement on the sovereignty of Syria or threats to its security and stability

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 7:52 AM
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UAE has condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli raids on Abu Al Duhur Military Airbase in Idlib Governorate in the Syrian Arab Republic.

It also reaffirms its categorical rejection of any infringement on the sovereignty of Syria or threats to its security and stability.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that Israel's continued attacks on Syrian territory constitute a flagrant violation of international law and of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is obliged to uphold.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering position in support of Syria's stability and territorial integrity, underscoring solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence, and development.

The nation called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to stop the escalation and any actions that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.

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