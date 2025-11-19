Paid parking in Dubai: 6 new subscription options to park car for any duration

Parkin, Dubai's largest operator of paid public parking facilities, has introduced 6 new subscription options for customers, tailoring payment methods to each motorist's need.

While nine of the 15 options were already available, the six new options expand the service to more neighbourhoods in Dubai. Parkin subscriptions lower the cost of parking by eliminating daily costs, and allow you to park your car in one spot for long periods of time. The subscription time periods range from one month to 12 months.

You can subscribe through the Parkin app or the website. You can then choose from the 15 subscription options. The nine previously — and currently — available ones can be found here, while the rest are listed below.

1. Dubai Studio City

This option provides parking in Dubai Studio City from 8am to 10pm daily. According to Parkin, the number of spaces available in this zone (675T) is 869.

Cost:

One month — Dh315

Three months — Dh840

Six months — Dh1,680

12 months — Dh2,940

2. Dubai Outsource City

With this subscription, you can park in Dubai Outsource City from 8am to 10pm daily. It provides access to 141 spaces in Zone 812T.

Cost:

One month — Dh315

Three months — Dh840

Six months — Dh1,680

12 months — Dh2,940

3. Dubai Sports City

If you require parking at Dubai Sports City, this is the best option for you, with access to 875 spaces in Zone 682S. Parking is available from 8am to 10pm daily.

Cost:

One month — Dh300

Three months — Dh800

Six months — Dh1,600

12 months — Dh2,800

4. Dubai International Academic City

Zone 812F has 1,850 parking spaces you can access with this subscription. The timings here too are from 8am to 10pm daily, with the same price structure as Dubai Outsource City.

Cost:

One month — Dh315

Three months — Dh840

Six months — Dh1,680

12 months — Dh2,940

5. Dubai Production City

This option provides access to 5,650 spaces in Zone 685F. Parking is available from 8am to 10pm daily.

Cost:

One month — Dh315

Three months — Dh840

Six months — Dh1,680

12 months — Dh2,940

6. Dubai Science Park

You can park in Dubai Science Park from 8am to 10pm daily with this subscription. Zone 672F has 777 public spaces to which you can have access.

Cost:

One month — Dh315

Three months — Dh840

Six months — Dh1,680

12 months — Dh2,940

All subscriptions are non-refundable and can only be linked to one car. However, it is possible to buy multiple subscriptions. The six subscriptions mentioned above allow you to park your car for any period of time within the designated zone.