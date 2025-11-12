  • search in Khaleej Times
Parkin announces new paid parking zones in two Dubai areas

The private company also announced parking tariffs during operation hours in these areas and subscription rates

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 2:14 PM

Parkin PJSC, Dubai's largest operator of paid public parking facilities, has expanded its network with the addition of two new parking zones, the company announced on Wednesday.

Public parking under Code F will be available in Dubai Science City and Dubai Production City. Clear signboards have been installed to guide drivers to the designated areas.

Parking will be operational daily from 8am to 10pm, with standard public parking tariffs applicable. Below are the tariffs are as follows:

  • One hour: Dh4

  • Two hours: Dh8

  • Three hours: Dh12

  • Four hours: Dh16

  • Five hours: Dh20

  • Six hours: Dh24

  • Seven hours: Dh28

  • 24 hours: Dh32

Parkin subscription for these zones will be as follows:

  • 1 month: Dh315

  • 3 months: Dh840

  • 6 months: Dh1,680

  • One year: Dh2,940

In October, the private parking company announced its plan to construct five new multi-story car parks in the next two years to ease congestion at some of Dubai’s busiest commercial districts.

Out of the five parking buildings, one is already under construction at Al Souq Al Kabeer in Bur Dubai, and another in Al Sabhka, Al Rigga, is in the design stage. Three more will be located in high-demand districts such as Downtown Dubai and the Deira area.

The company also added Dubai Studio City and Outsource City under its umbrella and applied parking fees in these two areas.

Parkin currently operates over 3,651 parking spaces across multi-storey car parks Oud Metha, Al Jaffiliya, Baniyas, Naif, Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, and Al Rigga. Strategically located in high-demand districts, these facilities ease congestion and enhance accessibility, Al Ali noted.