Parkin announces new paid parking zones in two Dubai areas

The private company also announced parking tariffs during operation hours in these areas and subscription rates
Parkin PJSC, Dubai's largest operator of paid public parking facilities, has expanded its network with the addition of two new parking zones, the company announced on Wednesday.
Public parking under Code F will be available in Dubai Science City and Dubai Production City. Clear signboards have been installed to guide drivers to the designated areas.
Parking will be operational daily from 8am to 10pm, with standard public parking tariffs applicable. Below are the tariffs are as follows:
One hour: Dh4
Two hours: Dh8
Three hours: Dh12
Four hours: Dh16
Five hours: Dh20
Six hours: Dh24
Seven hours: Dh28
24 hours: Dh32
Parkin subscription for these zones will be as follows:
1 month: Dh315
3 months: Dh840
6 months: Dh1,680
One year: Dh2,940
In October, the private parking company announced its plan to construct five new multi-story car parks in the next two years to ease congestion at some of Dubai’s busiest commercial districts.
Out of the five parking buildings, one is already under construction at Al Souq Al Kabeer in Bur Dubai, and another in Al Sabhka, Al Rigga, is in the design stage. Three more will be located in high-demand districts such as Downtown Dubai and the Deira area.
The company also added Dubai Studio City and Outsource City under its umbrella and applied parking fees in these two areas.
Parkin currently operates over 3,651 parking spaces across multi-storey car parks Oud Metha, Al Jaffiliya, Baniyas, Naif, Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, and Al Rigga. Strategically located in high-demand districts, these facilities ease congestion and enhance accessibility, Al Ali noted.