Dubai: Parkin introduces two new paid public parking zones

Parkin has added two new paid parking zones — Dubai Studio City and Outsource City. Dubai's largest provider of paid public parking facilities announced on Friday that public parking tariffs have been applied in these two areas.

Public parking tariffs have been applied in Dubai Outsource City and Dubai Studio City under Code T. Clear signboards have been installed to indicate the designated areas, they announced on X.

Parking tariff during operation hours (from 8am to 10pm) will be as follows:

Half an hour: Dh2

One hour: Dh4

Two hours: Dh8

Three hours: Dh12

Four hours: Dh16

Five hours: Dh20

Six hours: Dh24

Seven hours: Dh28

24 hours: Dh36

Parkin subscription for these zones will be as follows:

1 month: Dh315

3 months: Dh840

6 months: Dh1680

One year: Dh2940

Read the Khaleej Times report for details on conditions for having multiple vehicles and how to subscribe.

Earlier this year, Parkin announced two new zones in Mirdif, which are free on Sundays and public holidays. These zones implement variable parking fees. They also added new paid parking zones in Al Jaddaf in August this year. In July, a new parking zone was announced at Al Khail Gate.