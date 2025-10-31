Dubai: Parkin introduces two new paid public parking zones

They have also announced parking tariffs during operation hours in these areas and subscription rates
Parkin has added two new paid parking zones — Dubai Studio City and Outsource City. Dubai's largest provider of paid public parking facilities announced on Friday that public parking tariffs have been applied in these two areas.
Public parking tariffs have been applied in Dubai Outsource City and Dubai Studio City under Code T. Clear signboards have been installed to indicate the designated areas, they announced on X.
Parking tariff during operation hours (from 8am to 10pm) will be as follows:
Half an hour: Dh2
One hour: Dh4
Two hours: Dh8
Three hours: Dh12
Four hours: Dh16
Five hours: Dh20
Six hours: Dh24
Seven hours: Dh28
24 hours: Dh36
Parkin subscription for these zones will be as follows:
1 month: Dh315
3 months: Dh840
6 months: Dh1680
One year: Dh2940
Read the Khaleej Times report for details on conditions for having multiple vehicles and how to subscribe.
Earlier this year, Parkin announced two new zones in Mirdif, which are free on Sundays and public holidays. These zones implement variable parking fees. They also added new paid parking zones in Al Jaddaf in August this year. In July, a new parking zone was announced at Al Khail Gate.