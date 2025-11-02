  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 02, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.3°C

Dubai: New paid parking zone in International Academic City; rates announced

The step comes days after Parkin unveiled two new parking zones at Dubai Studio City and Outsource City

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 11:16 AM

Top Stories

8 viral foods you must try at Dubai's Global Village this season

8 viral foods you must try at Dubai's Global Village this season

Abu Dhabi residents warned of Dh50,000 fine; crackdown on quad bikes, e-scooters

Abu Dhabi residents warned of Dh50,000 fine; crackdown on quad bikes, e-scooters

Dubai: How to sponsor your parents; minimum salary, all you need to know

Dubai: How to sponsor your parents; minimum salary, all you need to know

Parkin has introduced a paid parking zone in Dubai International Academic City, days after unveiling two new similar zones in the emirate at Dubai Studio City and Outsource City.

Tariffs at Dubai International Academic City will be applied under Code F. Clear signboards have been installed to indicate the designated areas, the company said in a post on X on Sunday.

Recommended For You

How a mother-daughter duo turned olive coffee into UAE's latest café sensation

How a mother-daughter duo turned olive coffee into UAE's latest café sensation

'Costly spectacle': India's cloud seeding trials in New Delhi fall flat

'Costly spectacle': India's cloud seeding trials in New Delhi fall flat

'I did apologise to Trump': Canada PM asks authorities not to run anti-tariff ad

'I did apologise to Trump': Canada PM asks authorities not to run anti-tariff ad

Sharjah: 13,306 surprise visits conducted to ensure fire readiness at workshops, towers

Sharjah: 13,306 surprise visits conducted to ensure fire readiness at workshops, towers

UK announces £5 million aid for Sudan after 'truly horrifying' reports

UK announces £5 million aid for Sudan after 'truly horrifying' reports

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rates, Bundles

Parking tariff during operation hours (from 8am to 10pm) will be as follows:

  • Half an hour: Dh2

  • One hour: Dh4

  • Two hours: Dh8

  • Three hours: Dh12

  • Four hours: Dh16

  • Five hours: Dh20

  • Six hours: Dh24

  • Seven hours: Dh28

  • 24 hours: Dh32

Parkin subscription for this zone will be as follows:

  • 1 month: Dh315

  • 3 months: Dh840

  • 6 months: Dh1,680

  • One year: Dh2,940

As part of efforts to provide more parking slots in the emirate, Parkin, the city’s largest provider of paid public parking facilities, announced recently that a total of five multi-story car parking buildings will be constructed in the next two years to ease congestion at some of Dubai’s busiest commercial districts.

Parkin currently operates 3,651 parking spaces across multi-storey car parks Oud Metha, Al Jaffiliya, Baniyas, Naif, Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, and Al Rigga.