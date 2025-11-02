Dubai: New paid parking zone in International Academic City; rates announced

Parkin has introduced a paid parking zone in Dubai International Academic City, days after unveiling two new similar zones in the emirate at Dubai Studio City and Outsource City.

Tariffs at Dubai International Academic City will be applied under Code F. Clear signboards have been installed to indicate the designated areas, the company said in a post on X on Sunday.

Rates, Bundles

Parking tariff during operation hours (from 8am to 10pm) will be as follows:

Half an hour: Dh2

One hour: Dh4

Two hours: Dh8

Three hours: Dh12

Four hours: Dh16

Five hours: Dh20

Six hours: Dh24

Seven hours: Dh28

24 hours: Dh32

Parkin subscription for this zone will be as follows:

1 month: Dh315

3 months: Dh840

6 months: Dh1,680

One year: Dh2,940

As part of efforts to provide more parking slots in the emirate, Parkin, the city’s largest provider of paid public parking facilities, announced recently that a total of five multi-story car parking buildings will be constructed in the next two years to ease congestion at some of Dubai’s busiest commercial districts.

Parkin currently operates 3,651 parking spaces across multi-storey car parks Oud Metha, Al Jaffiliya, Baniyas, Naif, Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, and Al Rigga.