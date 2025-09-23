  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Schools in Al Ain get paid parking system to improve traffic flow, safety

A total of 4,671 parking spaces has been activated across key streets within three main sectors of the Schools’ Zone - Falaj Hazza

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 4:52 PM

Updated: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 4:55 PM

A new paid parking system has been activated around several schools in Al Ain, Q Mobility announced Tuesday (September 23). A total of 4,671 parking spaces has been activated across key streets within three main sectors of the Schools’ Zone - Falaj Hazza.

The aim is to improve traffic flow and student safety, especially during peak hours, the company said.

The Schools’ Zone in Al Ain has faced multiple traffic challenges, including random and illegal parking in non-designated areas. These practices reduce visibility, increase risks for students, and cause congestion. School bus operations have also been affected, leading to delays in drop-offs and pick-ups.

The paid parking system is designed to regulate traffic, provide safer pathways for students, and ensure smoother operations for school buses. Regular Mawaqif rates apply.

Established last year, Q Mobility manages, operates, and develops Abu Dhabi’s toll system ‘DARB’ and parking system ‘Mawaqif’ under the regulatory supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the Integrated Transport Centre.