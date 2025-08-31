Dubai: Parkin announces new paid parking zones in Al Jaddaf

Paid parking tariffs will now be applied to some zones in Al Jaddaf, Parkin announced on Sunday, August 31.

Public parking tariffs have been applied within 326C and 326D, with clear signboards installed to indicate the designated areas.

In Zone C parkings, which is the standard roadside parking, charges are levied from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturdays. Parking fees apply as follows during peak and non-peak hours:

Non-peak hours:

1 hour - Dh2

2 hours - Dh5

3 hours - Dh8

4 hours - Dh11

Peak hours:

1 hour - Dh4

2 hours - Dh8

3 hours - Dh12

4 hours - Dh16

Zone D parkings - Non-peak hours

1 hour - Dh2

2 hours - Dh4

3 hours - Dh5

4 hours - Dh7

14 hours - Dh20

Peak hours

1 hour - Dh4

2 hours - Dh8

3 hours - Dh12

4 hours - Dh16

14 hours - Dh20

In July, a new parking zone was announced at Al Khail Gate. Called Zone 365N, the rate is Dh30 per day.

It is a paid zone for all hours of the day, and all throughout the week, including Sundays.

Earlier this year, Dubai’s largest provider of paid public parking facilities announced two new zones in Mirdif, which are free on Sundays and public holidays. These zones implement variable parking fees.

Variable pricing was implemented by Parkin in April, and applies different charges based on peak and off-peak hours.

The operator also rolled out monthly subscriptions for parking in some areas, which is non-refundable and can have up to 3 vehicles added under the same traffic file, although only a single vehicle can be active at one time. Read the Khaleej Times report for details on conditions for having multiple vehicles, how to subscribe, and a list of the zones.

With the addition of over 10,000 new parking spaces, Parkin posted a record revenue of Dh273.3 million in the first quarter this year, marking a 27 per cent increase as compared to the first three months of 2024. The first quarter revenues did not cover the period when Parkin introduced variable parking fees and hike in fees in premium category areas.