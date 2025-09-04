Dubai: Upgraded central traffic signal control system improves travel time by 16-37%

Upgrading the central traffic signal control system at several intersections across several key corridors in Dubai has improved road efficiency and traffic flow between 16 and 37 per cent, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

The new traffic system includes deployment of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics in traffic management.

“Upgrade and alignment works have produced tangible results, exceeding our initial targets. Travel times improved by 10 to 20 per cent overall, while operational trials showed gains of up to 37 per cent at Jumeirah Street intersections; 29.4 per cent at Al Badaa Street intersections; 16.9 per cent at Kuwait Street intersections, and 16.4 per cent at Omar Bin Al Khattab Street intersections,” said Mohammed Al Ali, director of Intelligent Traffic Systems Department at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added, “The first phase of the project demonstrated the ability to detect congestion patterns and respond proactively. It also applied digital twin principles to test various traffic scenarios before field deployment."

"Adjustments were made to signal timings, improving operational efficiency, reducing waiting times, and enhancing coordination between intersections. “This ensured smoother traffic flow, reduced congestion, and prioritised passage for emergency vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians,” noted Al Ali.

According to RTA, the new system — called UTC-UX Fusion, which uses digital twin technology to predict traffic, simulate changes, and dynamically adjust signal timings — also supports multimodal transport, covering private vehicles, public transport, pedestrians, and cyclists.

It enables integration with connected vehicle technologies (V2X) and allows future data integration from a wide range of smart devices, strengthening monitoring and enabling more precise traffic analysis.

Al Ali said the RTA will continue the upgrade and alignment works in multiple phases, with full project completion expected in the third quarter of 2026. “By then, around 300 traffic signal intersections across Dubai will have been converted to the new-generation system, delivering an improved mobility experience for all road users, whether travelling by private vehicle, public transport, on foot, or by bicycle.”