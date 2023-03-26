Dubai’s RTA announces new digital experience lab for customers to evaluate services

Choosing to go vegan can be a step towards having a sustainable, budget-friendly, detoxifying holy month
A new digital experience lab announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) features a dedicated test room for customers to evaluate services. The authority’s customers will trial specific services on apps or alternative digital platforms.
As he toured the facility, Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the first-of-its-kind lab aims to deliver services that meet customers' expectations for “proactive and all-encompassing experiences”.
Explaining how it works, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of the corporate technology support services sector, said the lab would feature a range of tools, software, and devices, through which operators can gain insight into user behaviour to enhance and refine experiences.
“CCTV cameras and eye-tracking instruments in place will record the user’s interactions with the service, which are then represented on heat maps that display areas of focus and inattention. Accordingly, it enables the analysis of strengths and weaknesses, allowing for targeted improvements to the service based on customer reactions and attitudes,” he said.
The lab also includes an observation room used for monitoring the testing process or engaging with focus groups on service delivery.
“The room is equipped with screens that detect the customer's behaviour and interaction with the service on digital platforms,” added Al Mudharreb. “The digital platform is a new concept in designing the user experience. It focuses on engaging not only external customers, but also internal ones (employees) in various service design phases. The lab has been used in key current projects such as the RTA app, smart kiosks, and dashboards that serve decision-makers.”
The lab aims to bolster the quality of customer service provided via digital channels and enhance employees' experience with digital systems by engaging relevant personnel in service design stages.
“The lab contributes to enhancing the quality and design of services from customers' perspective while simultaneously improving and standardising their experiences across various digital channels,” said the RTA.
