Ramadan in Dubai: RTA announces ban on trucks during peak hours

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 10:42 AM

The ban on trucks has been amended for the month of Ramadan, in Dubai.

The Roads and Transport Authority has announced that there will be three ban time periods for trucks in the emirate.

The truck ban timings are as follows:

From 7.30am until 9.30am

From 2pm until 4pm

On Fridays, from 12pm till 3pm

Additionally, the authority added in its tweet the truck ban time runs from 7am to 11pm on the E11 route and CBD areas.

