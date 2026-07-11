Free for first hour: Dubai's City Walk gets barrier-less parking

Dubai's City Walk has now introduced barrierless, ticketless parking, Parkin announced, easing the experience for visitors. Parking is free for the first hour in City Walk, and for the first 30 minutes in The Boulevard specifically.

For City Walk parking, after the free period, Dh5 will be charged per hour, or for part of an hour. Fees will be automatically deducted from the Parkin account. If you do not have a Parkin account, or insufficient funds are in the account, users will be sent a payment link.

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If you are a visitor of Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet, and selected participating outlets, you can validate your parking ticket.

In The Boulevard, visitors receive free parking for the first 30 minutes, after which every additional hour will cost Dh20. The parking fees will be taken from the visitor's Salik account, according to the City Walk website.

Visitors who spend a minimum of Dh50 at any participating outlet can avail free parking for the first three hours. It is essential to validate the parking ticket by presenting it at the counter of the outlet.

Recently, Parkin also signed a five-year agreement with Al Ghurair Centre to introduce ticketless smart parking. Visitors will receive three hours of complimentary parking, after which tariffs will apply from Monday to Saturday. Parking will remain free on Sundays and public holidays.