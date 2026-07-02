Parkin to implement ticketless parking at Dubai's Al Ghurair Centre

Dubai’s Parkin Company, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the emirate, has signed a five-year agreement with Al Ghurair Centre to introduce ticketless smart parking.

The visitors will receive three hours of complimentary parking. Thereafter, standard parking tariffs will apply from Monday to Saturday, while parking will remain free on Sundays and public holidays. Customers will be able to settle parking fees before exiting or within five days through Parkin's integrated digital channels.

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Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at Al Ghurair Centre will receive two additional hours of complimentary parking, in addition to the standard three-hour complimentary period, subject to validation at the Customer Service Desk.

Visitors who purchase tickets from Star Cinemas will also receive two additional hours of complimentary parking.

The five-year agreement also includes monthly parking subscription options and dedicated parking management solutions for Al Ghurair Centre Residence and Rawabeh commercial tenants. The parking access will be restricted to vehicles registered under valid tenancy contracts and designated parking spaces, ensuring a secure and well-managed environment for residents.

The partnership will also see Parkin provide enforcement and operational management services designed to optimise parking availability, encourage compliance, and ensure fair access to parking facilities for all users.

The new parking system will utilise AI-enabled Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), eliminating the need for physical tickets and enabling faster access to the parking facilities. A new camera featuring an integrated screen will be introduced for the first time at Al Ghurair Centre, providing visitors with real-time guidance and support.

“Dubai's retail environments require parking systems that are intuitive, efficient, and capable of supporting high visitor volumes while maintaining a seamless customer experience. By deploying our advanced ANPR technology and integrated digital platform, we will enable a frictionless parking journey that reduces congestion and improves accessibility for all,” said Eng. Abdelrahman Alshuweihi, Director of Operations, Parkin Company.

“Partnering with Parkin allows us to do exactly that by removing one of the oldest friction points in retail – the parking barrier. By introducing this seamless, ticketless system, we aren't just adopting smart technology,” said Ramy El Shaarawy, VP of Al Ghurair Hospitality & Al Ghurair Centre.