Ticketless paid parking announced at 3 major Yas Island locations in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island has announced ticketless paid parking across three major locations on the island, eliminating the need for physical tickets and barriers.

The parking system is being rolled out on West Yas Plaza, Yas Bay and Yas Marina in partnership with one of the leading operators in the country, Parkonic.

This will ensure motorists can enter and exit the destinations with the parking fee being deducted from their Salik accounts using licence plate recognition. Motorists will be able to pay through the QR Code on site, automatic payment via Salik and the Parkonic app.

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Here is how the system will be implemented across the three buzzing Capital destinations.

West Yas Plaza

Motorists in West Yas Plaza will be able to park their car for free for the first hour every day. The rates will then accordingly change as per the time exceeded.

Dh10 per hour and part thereof

Dh20 for overnight parking per hour (from 1am to 6am)

Dh20 per hour for exceeding 24 hours

Cash payments and parking machines are not available at the plaza.

Parking fees will be applicable from Monday to Sunday and the service will be paid during public holidays as well.

Visitors re-entering West Yas Plaza after using the free hour of parking will be treated as a new entry and will not be eligible for free parking again.

Yas Bay

Underground parking at Yas Bay P1 and P2 is paid from the first hour itself, with exceptions upon certain conditions.

Guests are entitled to three hours of free parking upon validation. Meanwhile, warehouse gym and Yas Bay beaches guests are entitled to six hours of free parking within operational hours upon validation.

The current rates are:

Dh20 for the first hour

Dh10 per hour and part thereof

Dh20 for overnight parking per hour (from 1am to 6am)

Dh20 per hour for exceeding 24 hours

Parking fees is applicable from Monday to Sunday with the service being paid during public holidays as well.

Yas Marina

Ticketless paid parking will be implemented at Yas Marina from the first hour itself, with exceptions upon certain conditions.

Guests are entitled to three hours of free parking upon validation. Meanwhile, gym guests are entitled to six hours of free parking within operational hours upon validation.

The current rates will apply as follows:

Dh20 for the first hour

Dh10 per hour and part thereof

Dh20 for overnight parking per hour (from 1am to 6am)

Dh20 per hour for exceeding 24 hours

Visitors who don't have a Salik account or have insufficient balance must use an alternative payment method before exiting. Failure to pay the applicable parking fees may result in fines, blacklisting, and/or legal action.