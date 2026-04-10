Parkin announces paid parking rates for Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2

Dubai motorists have a new paid parking zone to be aware of. Parkin Company on Friday (Aparil 10) announced the rollout of tariffs in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2.

Public parking has been activated under Code 326G, with clear signboards marking designated areas. Fees are set at Dh4 per hour, applicable from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.

During Ramadan, timings are split between 8am to 6pm and 8pm to midnight.

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Earlier, on March 13, Parkin had also announced the rollout of paid street parking in Jumeirah Village Circle, which came into effect on March 16.

In JVC, parking fees apply daily, including weekends and public holidays, with charges set at Dh4 per hour from 8am to 5pm, and Dh6 per hour from 5pm to midnight. Parking remains free between midnight and 8am.