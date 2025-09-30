Sharjah Ruler approves residential, investment land grants for 1,500 citizens

Sharjah's Ruler approved the launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' along with providing residential and investment land grants to citizens across the city.

The Council approved the second batch of 1,500 eligible beneficiaries of residential and investment land grants, comprising 550 residential land grants and 950 investment land grants across all regions of Sharjah.

Meanwhile, the 'Sharjah Census 2025' was approved, which is a project aimed at collecting diverse demographic, social, and economic data on the emirate's population. This will provide a comprehensive picture of Sharjah's community and its needs, and support decision-making based on data and statistics.

The census will include three phases, beginning with a comprehensive count of Emirati households using telephone interviews starting October 15, followed by field interviews starting November 3. The census phases will conclude with population estimates through office work in early January 2026. Initial results will be published in the first quarter, and final results in the second quarter of 2026.

Supporting small businesses

The council also issued a resolution to support small and medium-sized businesses owned by Emirati entrepreneurs and contribute to formulating development policies for SMEs.

The resolution will regulate the membership programme for projects supported by the Sharjah Foundation for Entrepreneurial Development (Ruwad).

According to it, the member shall be exempt from government agency fees for a period of five years from the date of establishment of the project, and half of the government agency fees for an additional two years if the facility is engaged in industrial activity.

It also included the legal provisions related to the formation of the membership programme, its conditions, privileges, obligations, fees, project financing, business incubators, and other matters.