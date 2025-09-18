Sharjah expands its production base and local economy with 361% rise in investment

Sharjah’s economic momentum has yielded dramatic results in the first half of 2025, with capital investment soaring to $1.5 billion, a 361 per cent increase compared to the $325 million recorded in the same period last year, and accompanied by 74 new projects, a 57 per cent rise from the 47 projects in H1 2024. In parallel, employment saw a notable boost with 2,578 new jobs created, marking a 45 per cent increase from 1,779 positions in H1 2024, with the majority concentrated in production and service-based sectors that support Sharjah’s strategy for sustainable growth and a skilled, high-value workforce.

This performance is widely seen as a direct indicator of strengthening investor confidence and underscores Sharjah’s effective strategy in channelling foreign investment into sustainable economic development. Senior officials have noted that the current trajectory reinforces Sharjah’s role as a competitive and reliable investment hub, while positioning its economy for long-term resilience and diversified growth.

The sharp rise in capital inflows is expected to strengthen Sharjah’s capacity to finance infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and boost GDP, while generating a multiplier effect across logistics, education, and technology. At the same time, rising employment is enhancing purchasing power and driving new investments, particularly in the SME sector.

Fastest-growing sectors

New data has also revealed that targeted sectors are propelling Sharjah’s economic transformation, with the consumer products industry leading the charge, growing by 53 per cent in project count and 188 per cent in capital investment. Simultaneously, the food and beverage sector solidified the emirate’s role as a food security hub, posting a 112 per cent increase in new projects and a 25 per cent growth in employment.

The business services segment demonstrated exceptional momentum, with capital investment rocketing 500 per cent and job creation soaring by 1100 per cent, highlighting its pivotal role in building a modern service economy. The industrial equipment sector has also registered a 100 per cent increase in project count and a 45 per cent rise in capital expenditure, underscoring the expansion of manufacturing and its contribution to economic diversification.

Comprehensive ecosystem reshaping the economic landscape

The indicators highlight the efforts of Sharjah’s institutions to consolidate the emirate’s status as a trusted investment destination, supported by flexible infrastructure, enabling legislation, and a human-centred development vision. The range of strategic projects secured in H1 2025 illustrates Sharjah’s ability to attract high-value investments and convert capital into long-term added value.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said the results reinforce Sharjah’s status as a safe and attractive destination for investors. He added that the Sharjah Chamber continues its efforts to support investors, promote diverse investment opportunities, and expand partnerships and collaboration with international chambers and institutions to attract further investment.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said Sharjah’s strong performance in attracting foreign direct investment this year is a reflection of vision, resilience, and teamwork. With 361 per cent growth in capital investments and 57 per cent in new projects during the first half of 2025, these achievements go beyond numbers; they mean more jobs, stronger industries, and sustainable value for our communities. “The strategic efforts of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) have been pivotal in reinforcing the emirate’s global competitiveness. The office has managed to attract capital, while still aligning investments with Sharjah’s long-term vision of sustainable development, talent empowerment, and diversified growth; ensuring that the emirate remains a trusted destination for investors and a model of balanced progress for the region,” he added.

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), stated that the exceptional increase in foreign direct investment during the first half of 2025 indicates the ability of Sharjah’s business sectors to achieve sustainable growth leaps and meet aspirations for the highest levels of excellence and leadership.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), emphasised that Sharjah’s investment achievements reflect the strength of its integrated system. . He highlighted Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone as a leading hub for publishing and creative services. “With support from Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the Authority invests in knowledge and creativity to enhance investor confidence and Sharjah’s global standing.” Al Ameri added.

Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Almheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Healthcare City Authority (SHCC) said: “We take great pride in the outstanding FDI results achieved by the Emirate in H1 2025, reflecting Sharjah’s growing appeal as a destination for global investors. We remain firmly committed to attracting high-quality investments in the healthcare sector and encouraging pharmaceutical companies to expand in the Emirate.”

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), said: “The FDI results achieved by Sharjah in the first half of 2025 reflect the strength of the emirate’s investment climate, guided by visionary leadership and a clear future outlook. The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park serves as a key platform for attracting high-value investments in technology and scientific research. By bridging knowledge with industry and transforming ideas into impactful projects, we contribute to enhancing Sharjah’s competitiveness and consolidating its position as a global destination for innovation and sustainable development.”

A leading status on the global map

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), stated that the record foreign direct investment (FDI) attracted by Sharjah in the first half of 2025 reflects the emirate’s prominent position on the global investment map.

Al Mazrouei emphasised HFZA and SAIF Zone’s commitment to consolidating Sharjah’s status as a leading global investment destination by providing the highest standards of service. He stated the free zones will leverage all available capabilities to ensure an enabling environment that supports investment, facilitates expansion, and enhances companies’ ability to serve regional and global markets.

Rashid Abdallah AlObad, Director General of the Sharjah Media City (Shams), emphasised that the emirate’s success in attracting foreign direct investment reflects the strength of its economic environment and the synergy of its development institutions. He highlighted Shams as a living example of this integration, actively supporting emerging media sectors, empowering entrepreneurs, creatives, and content makers, thereby enhancing production diversity and creating high-value jobs.

Commenting on growth in the SME sector, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), said: “Every increase in Sharjah’s economic growth rates is a direct signal of broader horizons opening up for entrepreneurs, and a growing confidence in the supportive ecosystem that nurtures innovation and invests in talent. At Sheraa, we see this growth as a true reflection of the emirate’s vision to transform its economy into a platform for knowledge production and quality opportunities.”