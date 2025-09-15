Sharjah records $1.5 billion foreign direct investment, 361% growth in 2025 first half

Sharjah has attracted a record $1.5 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2025, up from $325 million as compared to the same period last year. This represents a 361 per cent growth in capital investment, marking the strongest performance among all emirates in the UAE, Invest in Sharjah (Sharjah’s FDI office) announced on Monday.

From January to June this year, Sharjah recorded 74 FDI projects — a 57 per cent surge from the 47 projects in the same period last year. Job creation also rose by 45 per cent, resulting in 2,578 new positions compared to 1,779 in H1 2024.

“The real power of these latest figures lies in the change they bring to people’s lives and the legacy they leave for future generations,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

"These figures highlight Sharjah’s accelerating economic momentum and growing investor confidence, and the emirate’s ability to convert capital into sustainable development and inclusive growth," she added.

“Sharjah’s impressive economic trajectory and its status as the fastest-growing emirate in the UAE are the result of a comprehensive vision that places human wellbeing and balanced development at the heart of its priorities,” continued Sheikha Bodour.

She stressed, “We are strategically directing capital to unite ambition with community needs, merging culture and development to forge a resilient and adaptable model for sustainable growth.”

Top-performing sectors

February 2025 saw the highest volume of FDI activity in Sharjah in terms of both project count and capital investment.

The consumer products sector led growth in the emirate, registering a 53 per cent increase in project count and a 188 per cent rise in capital investment.

The F&B sector posted 112 per cent growth in the project volume and a 25 per cent increase in job creation.

The business services sector experienced a substantial boost, with a 500 per cent increase in project activities and a 1,100 per cent surge in employment.

The industrial equipment sector recorded 100 per cent growth in project volume and a 45 per cent increase in capital expenditure.

Strategic investments

Meanwhile, key strategic projects announced in the first half of 2025 included a residential community by Kuwait Real Estate Company to meet rising housing demand. Also built were a polyethene film recycling plant by Italy’s Greenthesis Group, and a warehouse and distribution hub by India’s Gxpress.

India’s Vinsmera Jewels also launched a gold jewellery manufacturing facility and retail outlet, while Singapore’s G-TEC established a training and certification centre to enhance local ICT talent and workforce development.

Capital and community values

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, noted that the emirate’s continual growth “reflects a clear strategic vision and integrated policy framework that supports investment, anchored by economic and financial stability, advanced infrastructure, and a flexible regulatory environment.”

“This level of growth is a powerful tool for reshaping the emirate’s development landscape by enabling national talent through quality employment opportunities and widening economic participation. Sharjah has become a prime example for transforming capital into effective social and economic value, fostering a development model that balances economic strength with social stability,” he added.