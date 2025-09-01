Sharjah's Al Qasimiya Gate offers freehold ownership, flexible permits for SMEs

A new freehold integrated industrial and commercial city has been launched in Sharjah, catering mainly to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Launched by Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, Al Qasimiya Gate covers a total area of 9.626 million square feet and is valued at over Dh1 billion.

Located in Al Qasimia Industrial City in Sharjah, on the Dubai–Hatta Road near the Al Madam area. It offers freehold ownership for all nationalities, competitive pricing, and waivers of government registration and ownership fees.

“Land is not just a space for construction, it is a ‘Land of Opportunities’ that opens doors to growth and prosperity. We firmly believe land investment remains one of the safest and most effective choices. Through the Al Qasimiya Gate project, we are providing investors with a dynamic platform that combines modern infrastructure with a strategic location, ensuring long-term value,” said Khalifa Sultan Bin Harib AlMheiri, general manager of Al Rasikhoun Real Estate.

Al Qasimiya Gate project caters especially to small- and medium-scale industries. It also offers flexible building permits, two-year payment plans with no down payment, and ready feasibility studies and designs prepared by accredited consultants. Utilities will be provided through Etihad Water and Electricity, reflecting the company’s strategy to empower investors, reduce upfront costs, and provide a nurturing ecosystem for start-ups and expanding enterprises.

“This project goes beyond its location and competitive incentives. It represents a comprehensive vision of real estate as a cornerstone of sustainable communities. We aim to be genuine partners to investors by equipping them with the tools and flexible permits they need, along with ready-made feasibility studies and designs, to turn their visions into thriving ventures,” said AlMheiri.

Sharjah continues to position itself as a leading destination for diverse investments, thanks to its urban expansion projects, proximity to landmarks such as Khalid Bin Sultan City, accessibility to the future Etihad Rail network, and a supportive regulatory framework. These factors collectively strengthen the project’s investment appeal and long-term value.