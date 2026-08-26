Abu Dhabi: 5 major Arabic concerts happening from August to October

Arabic music fans in Abu Dhabi have a packed few months ahead, with five major concerts set to bring some of the region’s biggest artists to the capital.

The line up, announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, will span Egyptian pop and shaabi music, Arabic classics and orchestral performances at Etihad Arena and Space42 Arena between August and October.

Kicking off the line up on August 28, Ruby, Mahmoud El Esseily and Pousi will perform together at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, bringing together Egyptian pop, heartfelt melodies and shaabi vocals.

Ahmed Saad and Disco Misr will follow on September 19 at Space42 Arena, combining Saad’s vocals with the trio’s electronic reinterpretations of Arabic classics.

On October 3, Boudchart will perform at Space42 Arena, bringing his interactive live music experience to Abu Dhabi, with audiences encouraged to sing along during the performance.

The venue will then host Nagham on October 9, a tribute to heritage music conducted by Maestro Mohammed Al Qahoom. The Heritage Symphonic Orchestra will reimagine traditional melodies through orchestral arrangements.

Rounding out the concerts, Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour will share the stage at Etihad Arena on October 17, bringing together Hosny’s stage presence with Ashour’s emotive songwriting.

Fakhry Alsarraj, Director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau, said the concerts will showcase the different sounds and styles found across Arabic music.

“From high energy pop and shaabi favorites to soulful voices, bold modern interpretations and powerful orchestral arrangements, these concerts offer something for every kind of music lover,” he said.

“We’re excited to welcome audiences from Abu Dhabi, the UAE and beyond for a season that celebrates the richness, diversity and enduring appeal of Arabic music in all its forms.”

Tickets for all five concerts are now on sale through Visit Abu Dhabi.