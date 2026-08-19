Christina Aguilera's Abu Dhabi concert cancelled, ticket holders to get refunds

Christina Aguilera's upcoming concert in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled, according to multiple news outlets.

The US pop star was scheduled to perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on September 25. Ticket holders were informed of the cancellation on Tuesday, August 18, according to reports.

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Ticketmaster UAE sent a notice directly to people who had purchased tickets, informing them that the concert would no longer take place. Outlets reported they had seen a message sent by the ticketing platform to a ticket buyer.

Ticket holders are expected to receive a full refund, which will be processed automatically through the original payment method within 21 working days. No separate refund request is required.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, and a replacement date has not been announced.

The cancellation comes after Aguilera's previous appearance in the UAE capital. The Grammy-winning singer performed at Saadiyat Nights in February 2025, marking her first Abu Dhabi performance in 17 years. She had previously performed at Emirates Palace in 2008.

Aguilera also performed in the UAE during the closing celebrations of Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022.