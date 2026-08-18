Shakira's Abu Dhabi concert cancelled as Offlimits Music Festival 2026 is called off

Offlimits Music Festival has cancelled its 2026 Abu Dhabi edition, which was set to bring Shakira, the Jonas Brothers and more major artists to Yas Island this November.

The open format music festival made its Abu Dhabi debut in 2025, bringing international and regional acts together at Etihad Park. Following its first edition, Offlimits was scheduled to return on November 21, 2026, with Shakira announced as the festival’s headline act.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Tuesday, August 18, three months before the event was due to take place, organisers confirmed that Offlimits 2026 had been cancelled.

Organisers thanked the Offlimits community for its continued support and confirmed that ticket holders will receive refund details directly from the platforms where they made their purchases.

They also said they are looking ahead to bringing the festival back in 2027.

The 2026 lineup brought together a mix of international and regional names, led by Shakira, with the Jonas Brothers, NE-YO and Icelandic blues rock band Kaleo also set to perform. Bayou and rising local artist Yara Mustafa were among the regional acts confirmed for the festival.

The cancellation comes after the 2026 edition had already been postponed to November.

For now, OFFLIMITS is looking ahead to 2027, with plans to bring the festival back for its next edition.