The Corrs cancel Abu Dhabi concert; fans to get ticket refunds

The Corrs announced its concert in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Set to take place on September 27 in the Capital's Etihad Arena, the Irish family band said fans would get refunds for the cancelled tickets.

"We’re very sorry to share that, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, our show at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on September 27 has been cancelled. We know many of you were planning to join us and hope to see you again soon."

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Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase, the statement confirmed.

The Corrs are a famous Irish family band from Dundalk, County Louth. The group consists of four siblings: Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and Jim, who are known for mixing pop-rock music with traditional Irish folk sounds.

Recently, Shakira and the Jonas Brothers postponed their UAE concerts as the Offlimits Music Festival announced it would postpone its Abu Dhabi edition set to take place in 2026.

Following its first edition, Offlimits was scheduled to return on November 21, 2026, with Shakira announced as the festival's headline act. Organisers thanked the community for its continued support and confirmed that ticket holders will receive refund details directly from the platforms where they made their purchases.

They also said they are looking ahead to bringing the festival back in 2027.

The 2026 lineup brought together a mix of international and regional names, led by Shakira, with the Jonas Brothers, NE-YO and Icelandic blues rock band Kaleo also set to perform. Bayou and rising local artist Yara Mustafa were among the regional acts confirmed for the festival.

Christina Aguilera's upcoming concert, set to take place in Etihad Arena on Yas Island on September 25, has also been cancelled, according to multiple news outlets. Ticket holders are expected to receive a full refund.