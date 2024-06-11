Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details

Modi, 73, secured the third term in elections that concluded on June 1 with the support of 14 regional parties in his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
Hamas accepts a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.
Hamas accepts the UN security council resolution in regard to the ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops and swap of hostages for detainees held by Israel, he said.
"The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution," Abu Zuhri said.
The council in March demanded for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.
For months, negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to mediate a ceasefire. Hamas says it wants a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli withdrawal from the enclave of 2.3 million people.
In retaliation to Hamas' attack, Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the Palestinian territory, killing more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
More than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.
ALSO READ:
Modi, 73, secured the third term in elections that concluded on June 1 with the support of 14 regional parties in his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
According to electoral law, campaigning should officially start from Sunday until 24 hours before the elections
Terens and Swerlin, who live in Boca Raton, Florida, tied the knot after commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 Normandy landings
Over 200 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes in the same area where hostages were rescued
'Regaining four captives after nine months of fighting is a sign of failure not an achievement,' said a senior Hamas official
Indian embassy in Russia issues advisory, urges students to be careful while going to water bodies
Recoveries included six gold chains of 24K purity and 10 bundles of gold paste from which seven solid gold ingots of 24K purity were extracted
Indian-origin astronaut Williams and Butch Wilmore will spend eight days on the orbiting laboratory