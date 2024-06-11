E-Paper

Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details

The UNSC in March demanded for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 1:15 PM

Hamas accepts a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.

Hamas accepts the UN security council resolution in regard to the ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops and swap of hostages for detainees held by Israel, he said.


"The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution," Abu Zuhri said.

The council in March demanded for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.


For months, negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to mediate a ceasefire. Hamas says it wants a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli withdrawal from the enclave of 2.3 million people.

In retaliation to Hamas' attack, Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the Palestinian territory, killing more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

More than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

