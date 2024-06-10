UN Security Council to vote on plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Indian embassy in Russia issues advisory, urges students to be careful while going to water bodies
The United Nations Security Council will vote later on Monday on US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The US finalized its text on Sunday after six days of negotiations among the 15-member council. It was not immediately clear whether veto powers Russia and China would allow the adoption of the draft.
A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, China or Russia to pass.
Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan on May 31 that he described as an Israeli initiative. Some Security Council members questioned whether Israel had accepted the plan to end the fighting in Gaza.
The draft resolution welcomes the new ceasefire proposal, "which Israel accepted, calls upon Hamas to also accept it, and urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition."
It also goes into detail about the proposal, and spells out that "if the negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will still continue as long as negotiations continue."
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a local radio station on Monday: "Until now, there are positive signals. We hope that this proposal is accepted" while commenting on Monday's expected UN Security Council vote.
The council in March demanded for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.
For months, negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to mediate a ceasefire. Hamas says it wants a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli withdrawal from the enclave of 2.3 million people.
Israel is retaliating against Hamas, which rules Gaza, over an Oct. 7 attack by its militants.
More than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.
Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the Palestinian territory, killing more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
The UN has long warned that famine is looming in Gaza, with 1.1 million people facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity