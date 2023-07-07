Watch: Syrian conjoined twins separated by Saudi surgeons after complex 7-hour operation

The twins are two years and 8 months old and weigh around 19kg; they shared lower chest, abdomen, liver and intestines

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 4:39 PM

It was a complex operation that lasted hours but at the end of it, Ihsan and Bassam were separated, yet united.

The conjoined twins from Syria were separated by a 26-member team of Saudi doctors in an operation that lasted about 7 hours.

The complex procedure was carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.

The surgery was completed in five stages. Following the operation, the twins were shifted to the children's intensive care unit where they will remain under supervision.

Ihsan and Bassam are reported to be in a stable condition. The twins are 32 months old and weigh around 19 kilograms. They shared lower chest, abdomen, liver and intestines.

Ihsan and Bassam, along with their parents, were flown in from Ankara, the Turkish capital, by the Saudi aid agency, on May 22.

It was the 58th such operation to separate conjoined twins conducted under the Saudi programme.

ALSO READ: