Beauty influencer who delivered baby while in coma, wakes up after a month

She was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date when she suffered the aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury

Jackie Miller James, a beauty influencer who suffered a brain aneurysm while she was nine months pregnant, has woken up from a coma and is now reunited with her baby.

On Sunday, her family wrote in an Instagram post: "We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working! Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country."

The California-based influencer, was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date, when she suffered an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury. Jackie was found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously.

Jackie's family had confirmed in a June 8 Instagram post that she had "suffered an aneurysm rupture one week from her due date" in May and had been placed in a medically induced coma.

"The past few weeks have been incredibly heartbreaking, however the immense outpouring of love, support and generosity from family, friends, followers and strangers has been wildly touching and meaningful for Jackie's family."

The influencer remained in a medically-induced coma and underwent five separate brain procedures. Her baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth. The picture at the top of this page was the first time Jackie, while in a coma, met her newborn baby.

In their latest update, the family said, "The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day.

The family added that "Jackie has a long road to recovery ahead of her". A GoFundMe page has been set up as the family is "navigating rehabilitation needs, medical bills, and insurance claims."

Jackie Miller James is a California-based influencer and is popular among her social media fans, with over 88,000 Instagram followers. She chronicled her pregnancy on social media, updating her fans on her third trimester.

