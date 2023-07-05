King's College Hospital Dubai revolutionises orthopaedic surgeries with advanced robotic technology

The British healthcare leader now offers unrivalled precision and quick recovery times for complex orthopaedic patients in the UAE using the ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant) technology

Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 2:55 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 2:58 PM

King's College Hospital London, Dubai, has taken a colossal leap forward in clinical practices by integrating ROSA, a state-of-the-art robotic surgical assistant, into their Orthopaedic procedures. This powerful technology promises to enhance surgical accuracy, accelerate patient recovery times, and set a new benchmark within the healthcare landscape in the region.

ROSA is designed to assist surgeons in knee replacement surgeries. Its advanced features enable it to provide precise instructions that minimise the risk of human error, enhancing the surgical procedure's accuracy. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), ROSA can learn from each procedure it assists with and continually improve its guidance for optimal alignment and execution.

Dr Shine Ashokan, director and head of orthopaedics and sports medicine at King’s stated that the surgery of the future will leverage invaluable surgical experience gained over recent decades and rapid advancements in AI and robotics. At King's College Hospital London, Dubai, we are already on the frontlines, pioneering ground-breaking innovations in our clinical procedures and on the fast path to transforming patient care.

Patients in the last stages of osteoarthritis, suffering from knee swelling, locking, and movement-related pain leading to painful bone friction, will find ROSA particularly beneficial. The technology ensures optimal surgical preparation, exact alignment, significantly less pain and faster recovery than traditional methods.

Before, during, and after surgery: A seamless process

To prepare for the procedure, surgeons first capture X-rays of the affected knee, which the ROSA system then uses to generate a 3D model of the patient’s unique anatomy, an essential tool for the surgeon during the operation.

During the procedure, the ROSA robotic system employs real-time data to assist surgeons with precisely placing knee implants. Acting as a navigational beacon, the technology aids surgeons during crucial decision-making and incisions, significantly limiting the potential for human error and ensuring optimal alignment.

Following surgery, ROSA's smart technology caters to variations in individual anatomical structures, ensuring precise ligament balance and alignment. As a result, patients can anticipate less pain and scarring, an abbreviated recovery period at the hospital and overall recovery time.

Embracing the remarkable capabilities of ROSA, Dr Farid Ghasemzadeh Mojaveri, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, draws attention to the transformative potential of this technology. "With robotic-assisted knee replacement, we can ensure perfect positioning of the implants right from the first attempt. This approach significantly enhances the patient's and surgeon's experience by making the procedure smooth, efficient, and less invasive," he stated.

King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, continues to uphold its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, combining the skills of top-tier British-board certified surgeons with pioneering technology. If you're struggling with knee pain and seeking surgical solutions, consider consulting with one of the esteemed specialists at King's. This could be your first step towards a pain-free life.