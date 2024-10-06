Saudi King to undergo medical tests on October 6

Photo: AFP File

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:52 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:28 PM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on October 6 evening, the Royal Court announced.

In a statement, the Royal Court announced that King Salman will be tested based on the recommendations of the Royal Clinics.

