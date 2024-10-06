E-Paper

Saudi King to undergo medical tests on October 6

The tests are due to lung inflammation, the Saudi Press Agency reported

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:52 PM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:28 PM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on October 6 evening, the Royal Court announced.

In a statement, the Royal Court announced that King Salman will be tested based on the recommendations of the Royal Clinics.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the medical tests are due to lung inflammation. Earlier in 2024, he was diagnosed with inflammation in the lungs and the medical team at the Royal Clinics decided that he would undergo a treatment plan consisting of antbiotics.

In a statement, the Royal Court prayed for the Saudi King's "health and wellness."

