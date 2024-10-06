Saudi King to undergo medical tests on October 6

Some scientists are already hard at work seeking to create an AI colleague worthy of a Nobel, with this year's laureates to be announced between October 7 and 14
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on October 6 evening, the Royal Court announced.
In a statement, the Royal Court announced that King Salman will be tested based on the recommendations of the Royal Clinics.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the medical tests are due to lung inflammation. Earlier in 2024, he was diagnosed with inflammation in the lungs and the medical team at the Royal Clinics decided that he would undergo a treatment plan consisting of antbiotics.
In a statement, the Royal Court prayed for the Saudi King's "health and wellness."
ALSO READ:
Some scientists are already hard at work seeking to create an AI colleague worthy of a Nobel, with this year's laureates to be announced between October 7 and 14
The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming
At least 45 container vessels stuck outside eastern ports; vessel backlog could double by end of week, analyst says
Envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York ordered to return immediately to Dhaka
27 tigers and three lions died from bird flu at My Quynh Safari in Long An province from September 6 to 18, according to media reports
Judge hands down longer sentence than prosecutors sought
The blaze in Pingtung County broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south
Flights grounded, financial markets shut for second day