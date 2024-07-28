Saudi Arabia plans 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh

Van der Velde's selection has caused outrage among women's and sports safety groups
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it plans to build a 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh that can host major international events, with the kingdom looking set to win the right to host the 2034 World Cup.
The Saudi sports ministry unveiled the approved design for the stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029, according to the state news agency SPA.
The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national team and will be part of a sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities. It will be named after Saudi King Salman.
"This design was chosen from several submissions by six international companies, ensuring it meets FIFA requirements and standards of sustainability and architectural excellence," SPA said.
In March, Saudi Arabia launched its campaign to host the 2034 World Cup. The bid is all but certain to succeed due to the absence of any other expressions of interest before FIFA's deadline late last year.
ALSO READ:
Van der Velde's selection has caused outrage among women's and sports safety groups
The women's 400 metres freestyle final included the world's three fastest women over the distance
The former US Amateur champion leads a stellar field by two shots as Smash and Legion XIII Lead Team event
Authorities blamed rain in recent days for the condition and were 'confident' water quality would improve enough before the competition
The ruling is a hammer blow to Canada's hopes of defending the Olympic title they won at the Tokyo Games three years ago
Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday
The opener in Kandy is India's first match under new skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir
During an interview with