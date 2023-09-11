UAE

Four killed in Spain train accident

Three people were killed at the scene and a fourth person died in hospital after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest

File photo
File photo

By WAM

Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 8:50 AM

At least four people were killed on Sunday when they were hit by a locomotive near Barcelona while trying to cross railway tracks, Reuters reported, citing emergency services.

The accident happened at 8.22pm in Montmelo near the Catalan capital when seven people crossed the tracks at a forbidden location, Renfe, the state rail operator, said.

Three people were killed at the scene and a fourth person died in hospital after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest, emergency services said on Sunday.

Three others were in hospital suffering from injuries.

