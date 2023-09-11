Four killed in Spain train accident

Officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper
At least four people were killed on Sunday when they were hit by a locomotive near Barcelona while trying to cross railway tracks, Reuters reported, citing emergency services.
The accident happened at 8.22pm in Montmelo near the Catalan capital when seven people crossed the tracks at a forbidden location, Renfe, the state rail operator, said.
Three people were killed at the scene and a fourth person died in hospital after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest, emergency services said on Sunday.
Three others were in hospital suffering from injuries.
The former soldier was on the run for four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London
Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added
Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda
The rail and shipping corridor would enable greater trade among the countries, including energy products
Official says summit's concluding statement will be a voice of the global south and developing countries
Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement