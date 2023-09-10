Dubai: Second pilot confirmed dead after helicopter crashes into sea

The helicopter was conducting routine training operations between Al Maktoum International Airport and an offshore rig

Photo: AeroGulf

by Ajanta Paul Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 7:47 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 7:58 PM

The second pilot involved in the AeroGulf 'Bell 212' chopper crash in Dubai on Thursday has been confirmed dead. After intensive search operations since the crash, the company issued a statement to confirm the death of both pilots on Sunday.

"The helicopter was carrying two crew members and no passengers onboard. Sadly, we can confirm that both crew members have perished," the company said.

According to a statement by Aerogulf, the helicopter was conducting routine training operations between Al Maktoum International Airport and an offshore rig and crashed into the sea off the coast of the UAE at 8.07pm on September 7, 2023.

On Friday, the UAE's General Aviation Authority confirmed the death of the first pilot, but the search continued for the second crew member. The aviation regulator said that one of the pilots was Egyptian and the other South African.

"Specially trained personnel have been provided to offer support and assistance to the families and friends of crewmembers and we would request that members of the media respect their privacy during this difficult time.

"Aerogulf is continuing to work with the authorities to recover the wreckage and investigate the cause of the accident," said the helicopter operator.

ALSO READ: