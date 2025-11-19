Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh36.7 billion National Investment Fund to encourage FDIs

UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced the establishment of the National Investment Fund with an initial capital of Dh36.7 billion, subject to increase and review. The announcement was made after the Dubai Ruler attended a meeting of the Cabinet at the Dubai Airshow 2025 on Wednesday.

"The objective of the fund is to encourage incoming foreign direct investments to the country through incentive financial packages and to achieve our targets by raising them from Dh115 billion annually to Dh240 billion annually in 2031, and increasing its accumulated balance from Dh800 billion to Dh2.2 trillion dirhams in the same year," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

"Our message is clear to all investors around the world... the United Arab Emirates welcomes you, it will provide the best environment for your investments and will support your future growth and success," he added.

