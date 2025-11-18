Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to hire more staff as it expands fleet

Emirates airline is \u201chappy\u201d to add more seats to Indian destinations, and countries that don\u2019t update their bilateral aviation agreement will lose, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline.While replying to a question during a media interaction on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2025, the Emirates chief said the Dubai\u2019s flagship carrier has not increased to the Indian routes for over a decade, but it didn\u2019t stop Emirates from expanding its network.\u201cWho will be the losers? (Those ) who will not really update their bilaterals. In our case, we are happy to see that the Indians are giving us more seats to India, and that will play a major role in the Indian economy. That will be good for them and for us,\u201d Sheikh Ahmed.