  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 18, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB clear.png28.2°C

  • LIVE
  • Published: Tue Nov 18, 2025, 9:18 AM

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to hire more staff as it expands fleet

By:Supreeta BalasubramanianShihabWaheed AbbasAngel TesoreroElizabeth Gonzales
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • 6:32 PM

    Adding more seats to Indian destinations

  • 6:20 PM

    Emirates to expand its fleet

  • 6:19 PM

    A glimpse at an advanced ground equipment

  • 5:38 PM

    Going the extra mile

  • 5:37 PM

    A spectacular display

  • 5:26 PM

    Aerial salute

  • 5:11 PM

    A vote of confidence

  • 4:59 PM

    US air force F16 took to the skies

  • 4:38 PM

    Airbus takes flight

  • 3:38 PM

    Emirates announces Dh44-billion investment

  • 3:08 PM

    Will Etihad go public?

  • 2:43 PM

    Airbus takes to the sky   

  • 2:28 PM

    Crowds enjoy the view

  • 2:19 PM

    Flying displays begin!

  • 2:08 PM

    Dubai Airshow commemorative stamp

  • 2:06 PM

    From 1989 to 2025

  • 1:33 PM

    How to book an air taxi

  • 12:58 PM

    flydubai orders 150 Airbus aircraft

  • 12:58 PM

    Visitors take pics, explore Emirates planes

  • 12:37 PM

    ‘Red carpet’ experience for passengers

  • 12:17 PM

    Etihad adds 32 planes

  • 12:03 PM

    Travelling from Dubai to get easier

  • 12:03 PM

    First foreign investor in Al Maktoum airport expansion

  • 11:31 AM

    RTA provides additional taxis

  • 11:20 AM

    Traffic near Al Maktoum Airport

  • 11:20 AM

    flydubai to get Starlink

  • 11:05 AM

    UAE astronauts take the stage

  • 11:05 AM

    Look inside Archer's air taxi

  • 11:05 AM

    Edge unveils 42 new products 

  • 10:38 AM

    Emirates rules out A350-1000 order at Dubai Airshow

  • 10:35 AM

    Inside a flying taxi

  • 10:35 AM

    Military uniforms on display

  • 10:01 AM

    Stellar lineup of speakers

  • 9:41 AM

    What will happen at Dubai Airshow on Day 2?

  • 9:31 AM

    Up close with the exhibits

  • 9:18 AM

    Day 2 kicks off!