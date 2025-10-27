UAE Cabinet approves largest-ever federal budget for 2026

The UAE Cabinet has approved the annual budget for 2026, with estimated revenues amounting to 92.4 billion dirhams, along with similar and balanced expenditures.

The 2026 Federal budget is the highest since the establishment of the Federation, announced Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The Cabinet also approved 35 international agreements and memoranda in the fields of economy and cooperation.

"Our budgets are balanced, our investments are increasing, our foreign trade is accelerating, and our economy is growing," the UAE Vice-President said. The UAE stands as the "first in the Arab world and among the top 20 global economies exporting direct foreign investment," Sheikh Mohammed said.

In 2024, the country's outward foreign investment reached one trillion and fifty million dirhams, with a growth of 9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Over five years, from 2019 to 2024, the implementation of UAE export development policy led to a jump of 103 per cent from approximately Dh470 billion to Dh950 billion.