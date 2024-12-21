Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan provides prosthetic limbs for Palestinian child who lost legs, right hand in Gaza

Sheikh Hamdan has stepped forward to support a Palestinian child who suffered injuries during the recent conflict in Gaza, Dubai Media Office announced on Saturday. The child, Mohammad Saeed Shaaban, lost both his legs and his right hand in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has undertaken the responsibility of providing Shaaban with prosthetic limbs.

This act of compassion reflects Sheikh Hamdan’s longstanding solidarity with Palestine. On October 22, 2023, as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, the Dubai Crown Prince shared a heartfelt prayer for Palestine on Instagram, accompanied by an image of a person waving the Palestinian flag in front of Al Aqsa Mosque.

In the Instagram Story, he posted the word ‘Palestine’ with a supplication to Allah to support the war-torn country.

Sheikh Hamdan's humanitarian gesture aligns with the UAE’s broader efforts to support those affected by the crisis in Gaza through initiatives like 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' which focuses on delivering prosthetic limbs and psychological rehabilitation to victims of the conflict. The programme also offers psychological support and rehabilitation to assist individuals in adjusting to their new circumstances.

The UAE has consistently taken a proactive role in addressing the needs of Palestinians impacted by the ongoing war. Earlier this year, on November 20, a specialised centre was established in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi to support Palestinian families, particularly individuals with disabilities and those injured in the war.

This collaborative initiative between the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the Emirates Humanitarian City provides critical medical and rehabilitative services.