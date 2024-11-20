Look: UAE centre gives 12-year-old Palestinian amputee, disabled survivors new chance at life

A new centre has opened in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi to support Palestinian families with people of determination and those injured in the ongoing war.

The centre, a collaborative effort between the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the Emirates Humanitarian City, aims to provide vital medical and rehabilitative services.

As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Palestinian communities, the new centre aims to deliver essential services such as therapeutic treatment, rehabilitation, and educational support for people with disabilities.

It will provide comprehensive care to individuals with various disabilities, from hearing and intellectual disabilities to physical impairments.

Mariam Mohammed Al-Obaidli, Head of the Integrated Diagnostic Centre at the Zayed Higher Foundation, explained that the facility would offer therapeutic services, track medical needs, and ensure that individuals receive proper support.

"We are proud to open a fully integrated centre to provide therapeutic, educational, and rehabilitative services for people of determination," she said.

She added, "Through this building, therapeutic services will be provided to assess the number of cases, medical needs, and supporting services."

The centre has already begun assessing and treating a variety of cases, including 18 individuals with hearing disabilities, six with intellectual disabilities, and over 60 with physical disabilities with over 80 diverse treatment sessions weekly, in addition to providing 11 hearing aids for cases of hearing impairment for several people with hearing loss or hearing impairment.

Following assessments, patients will receive tailored rehabilitation sessions designed to help them integrate into society and attend regular schools.

Previously, these services were offered in separate rooms, but with the launch of this centre, patients will have access to dedicated spaces for treatment, evaluation, and therapy in one convenient location.

This new approach is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of care while offering a comfortable environment for patients.

"Previously, services were provided in specific rooms, but now there is a comprehensive centre with separate rooms for treating cases, as well as an evaluation section, whereas before evaluations were conducted outside the location," Mariam Al-Obaidli noted.

"The goal is to provide services in one place to make it easier for cases to receive treatment and offer a dedicated evaluation department and a section for therapists," she added.

The centre’s patients range from young children to senior citizens. Many elderly individuals in need of prosthetics and wheelchairs are also receiving care at the facility, with some children now successfully integrated into local schools, such as the Emirates School within the humanitarian city.

Haleema Ali Al-Dhanhani, an Emirati therapist at the Zayed Foundation, has been offering therapeutic sessions to various patients, including children with hearing and speech delays.

She expressed her joy at the progress many children are making. “My goal here is humanitarian,” said Haleema. “Seeing the children improve, like Hala, who couldn’t speak these words before, now makes me so happy.”

She added, "Hala could not say these words that I am helping her say today, but now she expresses herself more and speaks."

Hala's grandmother, Wafa Rida, shared her gratitude for the care her granddaughter is receiving. "Hala's condition has been controlled here and her situation is good. She used to need a constant solution in Gaza, but here, things are better. They added a cochlear implant so she can hear and speak," she said.

She added, "Thank you to the government of the UAE and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They did not leave us wanting anything. The respect here is exceptional. I have never seen such morals as those in the UAE. We sought refuge in the UAE, and we never imagined what would happen to us."

Mohammed Al-Madhoun, a 19-year-old, has an amputation of his left leg. A prosthetic limb was installed for him in May, and he is now recovering from pain and receiving the necessary treatment. Mohammed Al-Madhoun He said, "The service here is excellent, there is nothing better. The Zayed Foundation has not fallen short in all the treatments, and we thank the UAE for everything they do for the people of Gaza." Twelve year old Amir Al-Marzouq came to the centre in July for a prosthetic leg installation, as he had an amputation below the knee in his left leg and is receiving physical therapy. He expressed his excitement about soon getting a new prosthetic. Amir Al-Marzouq The Emirates Humanitarian City, established in 2020 under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is a fully equipped facility designed to offer a comprehensive range of living and medical services for those in need. The city includes state-of-the-art health centres and recreational spaces, and its mission is to provide a safe and dignified environment for individuals in humanitarian distress. As part of the UAE's broader commitment to humanitarian aid, the Emirates Humanitarian City has also hosted displaced individuals from various countries, including those evacuated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is designed with privacy in mind and is equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable and secure stay, including healthcare, food, and other essential services. The city also includes a preventive health centre and has furnished indoor areas with comfortable furniture. Its outdoor areas are equipped with recreational facilities for both children and adults. ALSO READ: UAE reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza, supports Lebanon's independence at UN meeting Palestine hailed as 'Guest of Honour' at 11th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth UAE: Palestinian expats say 'tragedy and hope' have brought community closer, increased sense of identity