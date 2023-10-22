Look: Sheikh Hamdan posts prayer for Palestine

The UAE has been leading a global campaign to mobilise efforts to effect a ceasefire; it has also opened an air bridge to transport life-saving supplies to Gaza

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 4:01 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince has offered a prayer for Palestine as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted an image of a person waving the Palestinian flag in front of Al Aqsa Mosque.

In the Instagram Story, he posted the word ‘Palestine’ with a supplication to Allah to support the war-torn country.

The 45km Gaza strip has been subject to bombardment after Palestinian militant group Hamas plotted a deadly attack on October 7 on Israeli soil.

Over a million Palestinians have been asked to evacuate the strip, an order the UAE has called an "impossible demand”.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attended the Cairo Peace Summit, where he said: "The UAE stands unwavering in its calls for the utmost protection of civilian lives, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and an immediate end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The international community must work together to avert further violence and wider instability, as dialogue, cooperation, and coexistence remain the only viable pathways to peace."

The UAE has opened an air bridge to transport life-saving supplies to Gaza. People in the Emirates have turned up in overwhelming numbers to pack up relief materials for the Palestinians as part a UAE-wide campaign called Tarahum - for Gaza.

In Cairo, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the “urgent priority” of providing humanitarian support to civilians in the Gaza strip and “ensuring safe and stable humanitarian corridors to continue delivering relief and medical assistance”.

Ever since the conflict intensified, the UAE President and Emirati ministers and diplomats have been relentlessly communicating with world leaders to prevent further escalation.

At the United Nations, UAE envoys have been calling on the security council to unite behind a resolution to end the war.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, has rallied for the immediate cessation of hostilities, unconditional release of all hostages and safe and unhindered access for all humanitarian aid workers.

