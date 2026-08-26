Match tickets for Women’s T20 Asia Cup are now available

Cricket fans across the UAE can now look forward to an exciting fortnight of international women’s cricket, with tickets for the DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026 going on sale.

Tickets are available through the District app and district.ae, with prices starting from just Dh20, making the tournament accessible to families, cricket fans, and communities across the UAE.

The tournament will be played entirely at the Dubai International Stadium with every match scheduled to begin at 6:30pm giving fans the opportunity to enjoy world-class women’s T20 cricket under lights.

As part of the tournament’s initiative to make international women’s cricket accessible to as many fans as possible, General Admission will be free for 10 matches during the group stage.

General Admission tickets will be available at highly affordable prices for tournament’s five high profile matches featuring some of the biggest women players on the international circuit.

The Box Office (tickets office) outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will also be operational on these match days from 3:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

The tournament gets under way on Friday, August 28, with India facing Pakistan in the high-profile clash on September 5.