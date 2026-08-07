Women's T20 Asia Cup to be held in Dubai; tournament final on September 13

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday confirmed the schedule for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, with the eight-team tournament set to be held in Dubai from August 28 to September 13, according to Cricinfo.

The tournament will begin with a Group A clash between Hong Kong and Thailand on August 28. The marquee group-stage fixture between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 5. All matches will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The final will be held on September 13.

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Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Thailand, while defending champions Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A key Group B contest between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is scheduled for September 6.

During the group stage, each team will play the other teams in its group once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final, featuring the Group A winners against the Group B runners-up, will be played on September 10, while the second semi-final between the Group A runners-up and Group B winners is scheduled for September 11.

The upcoming edition will be the sixth Women's Asia Cup to be played in the T20 format. Sri Lanka enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the previous edition, while Bangladesh lifted the title in 2018. India are the most successful team in the competition, having won the title three times in the T20 format — in 2012, 2016 and 2022.