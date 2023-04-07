IPL 2023: Samson could lead India soon, reckons AB de Villiers

Round Two of the 11-month Tour was staged from March 23 to April 4 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai
Appreciating Sanju Samson for the brilliant captaincy of Rajasthan Royals and his cool composure, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said that if the right-handed batter continues to put up some good shows for Team India in the coming years, he will not be surprised to see him as the captain of playing eleven in the next one or two years.
Samson recently became the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in all T20s.
In the ongoing game against Punjab Kings, chasing a total of 198, Samson amassed 42 (25), smashing five fours and a solitary six. Samson is only the second captain to lead Rajasthan Royals to the final last season.
Complimenting Sanju Samson's brilliant captaincy, de Villiers said Samson is an incredible player, but as a captain, it is his cool composure that always stands out. He never seems to be fussed about anything, and as a captain, that is a good sign.
"But I think he's got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows, possibly even one day in a year or two or three's time, in one of the formats in the India team, he could very easily be the captain there, and I think it will do his cricket the world of good. If he can stay as captain for long periods, I think he's going to go places with it," de Villiers said on JioCinema.
In 118 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Samson has scored 3,138 runs at an average of 30.46 making him the leading run-scorer for his franchise. He has scored two centuries and 18 fifties for his side, with the best score of 119. His runs have come at a strike rate of 137.99.
ALSO READ:
Round Two of the 11-month Tour was staged from March 23 to April 4 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai
He will now oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year
Fights for boys and girls in the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on the opening day of the tournament
Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue
He returned a positive result for anabolic agent ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester
The tournament has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex
He punched “The Miz” twice, then stole a page from “The Rock” and landed a people’s elbow to secure the win
Bayern had fired coach Julian Nagelsmann in favour of Tuchel last week