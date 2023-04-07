IPL 2023: Samson could lead India soon, reckons AB de Villiers

Fri 7 Apr 2023

Appreciating Sanju Samson for the brilliant captaincy of Rajasthan Royals and his cool composure, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said that if the right-handed batter continues to put up some good shows for Team India in the coming years, he will not be surprised to see him as the captain of playing eleven in the next one or two years.

Samson recently became the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in all T20s.

In the ongoing game against Punjab Kings, chasing a total of 198, Samson amassed 42 (25), smashing five fours and a solitary six. Samson is only the second captain to lead Rajasthan Royals to the final last season.

Complimenting Sanju Samson's brilliant captaincy, de Villiers said Samson is an incredible player, but as a captain, it is his cool composure that always stands out. He never seems to be fussed about anything, and as a captain, that is a good sign.

"But I think he's got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows, possibly even one day in a year or two or three's time, in one of the formats in the India team, he could very easily be the captain there, and I think it will do his cricket the world of good. If he can stay as captain for long periods, I think he's going to go places with it," de Villiers said on JioCinema.

In 118 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Samson has scored 3,138 runs at an average of 30.46 making him the leading run-scorer for his franchise. He has scored two centuries and 18 fifties for his side, with the best score of 119. His runs have come at a strike rate of 137.99.

