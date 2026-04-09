Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional note: ‘Came empty-handed, shall leave the same’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a deeply reflective note about life, existence, and the search for meaning, revealing that he recently spent an entire day in quiet contemplation.

Known for regularly connecting with fans through his blog, Bachchan offered an introspective glimpse into his thoughts, describing a day filled with self-dialogue and unanswered questions.

"A quiet contemplated day... with the self and the surroundings... seeking answers... getting some responses, but mostly almost none and vague," he wrote.

The 83-year-old actor reflected on the universal human pursuit of understanding life's purpose, acknowledging the lack of definitive answers despite lifelong inquiry.

He noted that while many attempt to decode the "why" and "how" of existence, clarity often remains elusive. "There shall not be a definite answer to a question... each express has multiple tributaries," he shared, concluding with, "You came empty handed... and shall leave similar."

The actor had earlier, on April 6, written about how a break from his daily work routine brings a sense of unease. Emphasising discipline as a cornerstone of his life, he described an unstructured day as "disturbing" and "unsettling."

According to him, not working disrupts a long-established rhythm, making the day feel out of sync.

"A day that spelt 'lazy'... just it seems disturbing to not be working each day," he wrote, adding that such disruptions can lead to anxiety if not understood and managed.

With a career spanning over six decades, Bachchan remains one of Indian cinema's most enduring figures. He recently concluded hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, continuing his long association with the popular quiz show.

On the film front, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.