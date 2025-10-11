Amitabh Bachchan turns 83, fans gather outside Mumbai home to celebrate his birthday

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 83 today, marking a day of celebration for his ardent followers. Fans of Big B gathered outside Jalsa, his bungalow in Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of their favourite movie star on the occasion of his birthday.

One of his fans expressed excitement and shared how relevant Big B's birthday is for them, saying, "Today is the birthday of the superstar of the century. For us, today is Diwali and Holi. We wait for October 11th every year, and may he always remain healthy..."

His other fans also shared their best wishes.

Another fan who came from Bikaner, Rajasthan, said, "Happy Birthday gurudev..aap swasth rahe, mast rahe aur aapka aashirvaad hume milta rahe.. (Happy Birthday Gurudev..May you remain healthy, happy and may we continue to receive your blessings.)"

Some of them also showed the tattoo of the 'Deewaar' actor on their hands, while others wore T-shirts bearing his image. One of the fans who came from Chhattisgarh expressed his happiness and said, "Hamari aan baan aur shaan Amitabh Bachchan ji ko janamdin ki hardik shubhkamna..(Happy Birthday to our pride and honour, Amitabh Bachchan ji)."

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's most celebrated actors, has defined Hindi cinema for over five decades. With his diverse roles, he has created an indelible mark on Indian cinema. He gained popularity in the early 1970s with films such as 'Anand', 'Zanjeer' and later delivered a string of cinematic landmarks, including 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', and 'Don', each cementing his place as a cultural icon.

Born on October 11, 1942, Bachchan never confined himself to one genre. His versatility shone through in lighter roles, such as 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony', where his impeccable comic timing added another dimension to his stardom. In 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie', the audience got a glimpse of his romantic side as an actor, which proved that he can go beyond his 'angry young man' image.

From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, Amitabh Bachchan has proved that talent has no limits and age is no barrier. With a filmography spanning more than 200 movies, he remains one of India's most respected and admired actors, a true legend whose influence continues to shape the world of cinema.