Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya on her birthday

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan showered his granddaughter, Aaradhya, with love and blessings on her 14th birthday.

As Aaradhya has turned a year older on November 16, the actor, popularly known as Big B, dropped a heartwarming message in advance and marked the occasion.

Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, "Blessings on the eve of the little one, Aaradhya.. the child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest .. we pray the same.. And today be the dawn of the loved one's birth .. all blessings."

The superstar has been celebrating his granddaughter's special day weeks after his birthday. In an adorable post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an old picture of Amitabh with Aaradhya, showing the duo posing for a cute picture.

While Bachchan actor held onto the camera for a selfie, a younger Aaradhya could be seen snuggling upto her grandfather as she smiled for the picture.

"Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless Always," Aishwarya captioned the post.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. The couple had recently been in the news over rumours of tension in their marital life.

Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together, leading to speculation about their separation.

However, the rumours were later put to rest after the two were spotted together at various events.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently busy hosting the 17th season of the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also has an exciting lineup of films, including the much-awaited sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Brahmastra.