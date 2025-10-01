  • search in Khaleej Times
Gaza aid flotilla expects an interception by Israeli navy in an hour

They said Israeli military vessels had approached to within about 10 miles, marking a critical moment as the flotilla nears a naval blockade

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 9:29 PM

'Once not enough': Visitors stay back for more as Dubai Fountain returns after hiatus

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Watch: Dubai Fountain returns after nearly 6 months, calls city 'pearl of world'

The Israeli navy is expected to begin intercepting dozens of boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla within an hour, organisers said, adding that a state of emergency has been declared on board their vessels attempting to bring aid to Gaza.

They said Israeli military vessels had approached to within about 10 miles, marking a critical moment as the flotilla nears a naval blockade.

