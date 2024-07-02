27 crushed to death in north India religious gathering

Etah chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi talking to reporters on Tuesday. — ANI

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:34 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:37 PM

At least 27 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, a government medic said on Tuesday.

"We have received 27 bodies so far... bodies are still coming," said Uttar Pradesh state senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari .

Etah chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi said the dead included 25 women and two men, while many injured people have been admitted to local hospitals.

"The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event," Indian newspapers quoted him as saying.