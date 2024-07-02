India's Supreme Court to hear pleas on July 8 alleging irregularities in NEET-UG exam

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:35 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:36 PM

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas alleging paper leak and irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination held on May 5.

According to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the top court's website, the pleas are listed before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The apex court had earlier sought response from National Testing Agency (NTA) on pleas seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leak and said the "sanctity" of the exam has been affected and it needs answer from the testing agency.

The apex court had told the NTA that if there is any negligence in conducting NEET-UG, 2024 exam, it should be dealt thoroughly with.

The Centre and the NTA had on June 13 told the apex court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates and candidates were given the option to either take a re-test on June 23 or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time. A total of 813 students appeared for the retest held on June 23 across seven centres.

Aspirants had approached the top court and raised the issue of leakage of the question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomaly in the question paper of NEET-UG. A number of petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leak and malpractices in the test held on May 5. The apex court had refused to stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024. NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates took the examination.