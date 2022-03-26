UAE becomes first Gulf country to offer artificial joint replacement of thumb

Whether you’ve decided to build your social media presence or learn a new skill, there is a method at play
Wellness1 month ago
Experts at the Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery Technics Conference that was recently held at the Sharjah Surgical Institute have announced that the UAE has become the first country in the GCC region to offer a surgery that replaces the thumb joint with an artificial joint. University of Sharjah.
An advanced technique using an endoscope to decompress the median nerve in the hand is now also being offered for the first time in the UAE.
The conference, that took place at the University of Sharjah, witnessed the participation of 14 hand surgeons and other healthcare professionals from across the Middle East.
The experts discussed modern techniques in the fields of hand surgery, microscopic surgery, and ultrasound surgeries.
Dr. Marouane Bouloudhnine, Consultant Orthopedics Surgeon at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai and Chairman of the Conference, said, "This is a new surgical method to release the pressure on the median nerve in the hand. The surgery, which takes over an hour, leads to a faster recovery and a better return to normal life when compared to a traditional method with a larger surgical opening. The endoscope we use is only intended for this type of surgery. The technique has been in use in America and Europe."
He also informed of the establishment of the Hand Surgeons Association last January as a part of the Emirates Medical Association, while stressing on the importance of seeking specialised surgeons for hand operations instead of patients going to general orthopaedic doctors for treatment.
Whether you’ve decided to build your social media presence or learn a new skill, there is a method at play
Wellness1 month ago
When you wake up in the morning and your phone battery is only 30 per cent, you feel terrible, right? Here's how you can change that
Wellness1 month ago
You can’t manifest your desires if you don’t think you are worthy and you can’t create the reality you want if you feel you are not good enough
Wellness1 month ago
We all know that not everyone expresses love in the same way, but it is still love that we are trying to express
Wellness1 month ago
Every job has its pluses and minuses, so feeling work stress is totally normal, but feeling depressed, dull and uninspired every day is not, and must be addressed immediately
Wellness1 month ago
...through meaningful rituals
Wellness1 month ago
Whether you’ve seen the show or not, whether you’re a fan or not, you will enjoy reading these dialogues, resonate with a few, and feel powerful enough to conquer the world
Wellness1 month ago
Rigidity and force usually solves little. Flexibility and adaptability is what one needs
Wellness2 months ago