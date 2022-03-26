UAE becomes first Gulf country to offer artificial joint replacement of thumb

The surgery, which takes over an hour, leads to a faster recovery

By Wam Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 7:01 PM

Experts at the Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery Technics Conference that was recently held at the Sharjah Surgical Institute have announced that the UAE has become the first country in the GCC region to offer a surgery that replaces the thumb joint with an artificial joint. University of Sharjah.

An advanced technique using an endoscope to decompress the median nerve in the hand is now also being offered for the first time in the UAE.

The conference, that took place at the University of Sharjah, witnessed the participation of 14 hand surgeons and other healthcare professionals from across the Middle East.

The experts discussed modern techniques in the fields of hand surgery, microscopic surgery, and ultrasound surgeries.

Dr. Marouane Bouloudhnine, Consultant Orthopedics Surgeon at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai and Chairman of the Conference, said, "This is a new surgical method to release the pressure on the median nerve in the hand. The surgery, which takes over an hour, leads to a faster recovery and a better return to normal life when compared to a traditional method with a larger surgical opening. The endoscope we use is only intended for this type of surgery. The technique has been in use in America and Europe."

He also informed of the establishment of the Hand Surgeons Association last January as a part of the Emirates Medical Association, while stressing on the importance of seeking specialised surgeons for hand operations instead of patients going to general orthopaedic doctors for treatment.