UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Prince Mansour's mother

Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent their message of sympathies

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 10:12 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 10:13 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of the mother of Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

