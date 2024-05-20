From Sheikh Mohamed to Modi: World leaders offer condolences on death of Iranian President

Photo: Reuters file

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

This is how the leaders from across the world reacted to the news:

UAE

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families," President Sheikh Mohamed posted on X.

He added that the UAE "stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time."

India

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X on Monday.

Pakistan

Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, extended deepest condolences to "Brotherly Iran" on behalf of himself and the Pakistani people and government.

"Had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi's helicopter. Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be. I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace.

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage," he said.

Iraq

"With profound sadness and deep sorrow, we received the tragic news of the passing of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions, due to the unfortunate plane crash incident in northern Iran." Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people. We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy."

Qatar

"Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, and the accompanying officials in the painful helicopter accident, asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for them and for their families with patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," Emir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani wrote on X.

Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, hailing him as a true patriot of the Islamic Republic and a reliable friend of Russia.

"In Russia, the President of Iran E. Raisi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran H. Amir-Abdollahian were known as true, reliable friends of our country," Lavrov said.

"Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable. We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour."

Japan

Japan expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran over the death of President Raisi and the foreign minister, said 'Japan government's spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Venezuela

"...Deeply saddened to have to say goodbye to an exemplary person, an extraordinary leader of the world as our brother Ebrahim is, and will always be, an excellent human being, defender of the sovereignty of his people and unconditional friend of our country.

"From Bolivarian lands, we express our deepest condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and wish for divine consolation for such a sensitive loss. We join the feelings of his family and our Iranian brothers and sisters in these difficult moments," said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on X.

Egypt

"The president of the Arab Republic of Egypt extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Iranian people, and prays that the deceased Iranian President and the departed may rest in God Almighty's mercy, and grant their families patience and solace, expressing the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a statement

Sri Lanka

"I express my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of President Raisi and his entourage," said Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on X

Jordan

"My deepest condolences to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of Brother President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Brother Hossein Amir Abdullahian and those accompanying them, may God have mercy on them all.

"We stand in solidarity with our brothers in Iran in this difficult circumstance," said Jordan's King Abdullah, on X Syria In a statement of condolence, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad affirmed Syria's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of the dead, adding that Raisi's dedication to his work and duties had taken him to East Azerbaijan to inaugurate a vital project for his country, where he was martyred in the line of duty. Assad added that Syria had worked with the late president to ensure strategic ties between Syria and Iran remained prosperous, recalling Raisi's important visit to Syria as part of enhancing ties for the benefit of both nations. Other organisations Hamas The statement conveyed Hamas' "deepest condolences and solidarity" to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people for "this immense loss." It praised the deceased Iranian leaders for supporting the Palestinian cause and resistance against Israel and expressed confidence that Iran's "deep-rooted institutions" will enable it to overcome "the repercussions of this great loss." Yemen's Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee "Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people, the Iranian leadership, and the families of President Raisi and the accompanying delegation on their reported martyrdom. We ask God to grant their families patience and solace. Verily we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. The Iranian people will remain adhering to the loyal leaders of their people, by God's will," Mohammed Ali Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee posted on X.

Hezbollah

Lebabon's Hezbollah group, in a statement said it mourned "with deep sadness the martyrdom of Raisi, Abdollahian and others in a tragic incident."

It offered condolences to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the religious authorities, the leaders of Iran and its patient people.

It praised the struggle of the martyrs in defending the causes of the nation and their service to Iran, calling upon God to bless them with His mercy, to protect Khamenei, and to grant Iran the ability to overcome the ordeal with patience and determination.

